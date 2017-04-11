Offaly's Pat Smullen is worth following at Tipperary today

Offaly jockey Pat Smullen has a promising book of rides at today's flat meeting in Tipperary. The Rhode man has four rides and they could be worth a Lucky 15 bet. The Offaly Person of the Year 2016 is in serious form, having ridden a treble at Naas on Sunday.

He kicks off his evening on-board JET STREAMING (6/4) at 16:45 and the Adrian Keatley three-year-old is sure to build on his recent debut. He came third behind Aidan O'Brien's ALPHABET at Naas last month and will come on from that. He's up in trip and big improvement is expected from this promising type. TOBACCO BAY (5/2) for Johnny Murtagh's yard, and more especially DE LA VEGA (9/2), are serious dangers, but Smullen can get JET STREAMING into top gear here.

Next up in the 17:15 he takes the ride on a newcomer to the track for his boss, Dermot Weld. BEE QUEEN (3/1) is unraced but makes plenty of appeal on paper. She is related to multiple high level winner EMERGENT and wears the formidable Abdullah colours. In time she will be very good, and this yard can get one ready on debut, so that famous pink sash could be coming home in front here. TOMMY HALLINAN (2/1) is the worthy favourite after three placed efforts but is now proving hard to win with and may find BEE QUEEN too classy.

Smullen skips the next race but returns at 18:15 with NOT A WHISPER (7/4). Contrary to what his name suggests, this one is a worthy favourite here. He makes plenty of appeal and returns just six days after a credible fifth in a big handicap event at Leopardstown, where the winner was PROVE THE POINT. NOT A WHISPER hasn't won since last summer but is due one of these and this could represent an ideal opportunity. The re-opposing PROVE THE POINT (4/1) is the main danger to Smullen but his mount now meets that rival four-pound better off at the weights, and was just three lengths in arrears in that Leopardstown race.

The champion jockey's last ride is VAL DE FERBET (5/1) in the 19:45, and this one is currently third in the betting behind CLEAR SKIES (15/8) and SONG OF NAMIBIA (9/2). CLEAR SKIES is a worthy favourite based on his run to be second behind the talented ALICE SPRINGS from the O'Brien yard, but that was in October 2015. He has since traded David Wachman's yard for Aidan O'Brien's, signalling serious faith in the four-year-old, but he may need this run to reinvigorate him. That opens the door for a few of the others, and Smullen's mount, VAL DE FERBET is a serious challenger. The eight-year-old has been campaigned over fences and hurdles its whole career, winning five times, including his most recent start when he slammed MY MURPHY by 13 lengths last month. His hurdles and chase form is of a very high standard and he may be good enough to get his head in front here for Pat Smullen and Andrew McNamara.