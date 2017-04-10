THE PUNTER'S EYE: This 40/1 treble at Tramore tonight could brighten up your Monday

A Tramore treble to kickstart the week...

The 17:45 race sees the first of our trio take to the track at Tramore in the shape of BALINABOOLA (11/4). He comes into this off the back of a win, the only horse in the field to do so. He accounted for ROBYNS APPROACH by two lengths last time, but ran as if to suggest he had more in hand than the bare result suggests. That was on soft ground at Wexford and the yielding going today should hold no worries for connections here. He also has the added boost of a talented seven-pound claimer on board. FOR PEDRO (4/1) is the main danger in this with Bryan Cooper taking the ride on the seven-year-old who comes into this on the back of a decent third at Cork late last month. Some of the others carry plenty of weight and this pair should have it between them.

Next up for us is SOARING HIGH (10/3) in the 18:45 race, a 2M 5F handicap chase where PRESENTING JULIO (6/4) is the favourite for Gordon Elliott. His latest third behind MERRION ROW probably represents the best form on offer in this, but he seems to perform better on ground the good side of soft. He's also massively inconsistent and has never put a run of results together. On the other hand, SOARING HIGH (10/3) has put two good runs back to back, both third place finishes. The best of those was behind WINTER MAGIC at Thurles recently. He'll deal far better with the testing conditions and can use this weak event as a chance to get his head in front in a chase for the first time.

Lastly, Willie Mullins' only runner on the card at Tramore can finish this treble with a bang in the last race, a NH flat contest at 19:45. SHARPS CHOICE (7/4) will be ridden by Willie's son Patrick and the pair regularly do well in this type of event. He ran really well to be second behind Henry De Bromhead's CAPITAL FORCE in a decent hurdle race at Thurles in February, and although he didn't come on from that in his only run since, he did shape well in defeat in two events similar to today's late last year. The other interesting one in the field from a top yard is OR JAUNE DE SOMOZA for Henry De Bromhead. He's run well enough in two point to points, but is an exceptionally well bred animal, and will surely be a decent performer in time. Racecourse experience and race fitness should be good enough for SHARPS CHOICE to see off this field.

SELECTION SNAPSHOT:

17:45 - Balinaboola - WIN - 11/4

18:45 - Soaring High - WIN - 10/3

19:45 - Sharps Choice - WIN - 7/4

*Treble on all three is priced at around 43/1