Offaly Camogie Notes (April 10)

Kilcormac/Killoughey and Lusmagh/Drumcullen heading for feile

Kilcormac/Killoughey and Lusmagh/Drumcullen are heading for the Feile weekend on June 16th to 18th. The double KK's defeated Birr in the Feile final last Sunday afternoon, hitting the net twice to secure a place to represent Offaly in division two of the John West Feile Competition in Wexford. KK will be in group D of the competition and will face ​Cloughane Bawn, Rathnure and the winners of the Down competition. Lusmagh/Drumcullen also qualified for the feile after defeating St.Cillian's in the 'B' competition. A late comeback from St.Cillian's wasn't enough to steal victory as Lusmagh/Drumcullen will also be heading south in June. They will face Young Irelands of Kilkenny, Naomh Brid of Carlow and the winners of the Derry B finals. Best of luck to all teams. Feile Results:

St. Cillian's beat St. Sinchill's​; ​

KK beat St. Rynaghs​; ​

St. Rynaghs beat St. Cillian's​; ​

St. Rynaghs beat Kinnitty​; ​

KK beat St. Sinchills​. ​

Group 2​:

Birr beat Shinrone​; ​

Tullamore beat N Brid​; ​

Birr beat Lusmagh/drumcullen​; ​

Shinrone beat Tullamore​; ​

Lusmagh Drumcullen beat N Brid

Offaly Camogie notes

For up-to-date fixtures and results follow Offaly Camogie on Facebook, Twitter: @offalycamogie, Website www.offalycamogie.ie, Instagram: Offalycamogie

Results

Feile finals results:

A: Kilcormac/Killoughey 2-5 Birr 0-3

B: Lusmagh/Drumcullen 2-2 St.Cillians 1-1. Senior league Shinrone 1-5 Birr 0-7, St.Cillians 4-13 Lusmagh/Drumcullen 1-12.

Fixtures

Spring league Round 4 - April 15

St. Sinchills v St. Rynaghs; Tullamore v Naomh Brid; Lus/Drumcullen v Kinnitty; Birr v K/K; St. Cillians bye; Shinrone bye.

​​

Leinster league​:

St.Cillian's vs Mount Leinster​ Rangers in Carrig at 5pm.



Offaly Camogie jersey

New Offaly camogie jerseys and supporters wear can be purchased online on azzurri.ie

Design the new Offaly camogie crest

Design the new Offaly camogie crest and you could be in with a chance to have your crest on the Offaly camogie gear and be kitted out head to toe in Offaly camogie gear.

Rules:

• Must include traditional lion, cross and heather

• Open to everyone of all ages

• Entries must be returned to your club delegate or emailed/posted to Mairead on secretary.offaly@camogie.ie or Mairéad Haugh, Cadamstown, Birr, Co. Offaly by May 30th.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.