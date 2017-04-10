Pat Smullen rides scintillating treble at Naas

Champion jockey and Offaly Person of the Year 2016, Pat Smullen, was in imperious form as he rode a treble of winners at Naas Racecourse on Sunday, April 9.

The Rhode man started the day in a five furlong maiden on-board T for Tango, and he guided the 5/1 shot to victory by a head from the Johnny Murtagh trained Guessthebill, with favourite Sioux Nation back in third.

He reverted to riding for his retained boss Dermot Weld in the second race at 14:25 aboard Sorelle Delle Rose, the 6/5 favourite. This one had a much easier trip over the six furlongs and cruised home with three lengths to spare over Camiyra in second.

He was then third in the big race of the day, the Group 3 Gladness Stakes, where Diamond Fields got the better of favourite Alice Springs, and Blue de Vega carried Smullen to third place ahead of Smash Williams.

Smullen's easiest winner of the day came in the last race on the card, a maiden for three-year-olds, where he took the ride on Tocco D'Amore, once again for Dermot Weld. Smullen knew he was on a good one and kept his mount in rear for much of the way, before pushing her along three furlongs out and finishing with aplomb to score by six lengths.

