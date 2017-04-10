Offaly camogie put out a call for people to design their new crest

Offaly Camogie have put out a call for people to try their hand at designing a new crest to be used on their jerseys and gear.

By coming up with a design and entering it for consideration, you could be in with a chance of having your crest on the Offaly camogie gear.

Also if you win, you will win a host of Offaly camogie prizes, including being kitted out head to toe in the new Offaly camogie gear.

There are a couple of rules to stick to, but not that many. Each entrant must include the traditional lion, cross and heather, but the competition is open to everyone of all ages.

Entries must be returned to your club delegate or emailed/posted to Mairead on secretary.offaly@camogie.ie or Mairéad Haugh, Cadamstown, Birr, Co. Offaly by May 30.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.