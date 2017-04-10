Edenderry Athletics Club Seniors to host Easter Monday 10 Mile race

After a hugely successful 2016, Edenderry AC Seniors are proud to host their highly rated 10 Mile Road Race which takes place on Easter Monday April 17. There are already high levels of interest across the running fraternity for this AAI approved event with a very attractive race t-shirt and bespoke race medal recently launched.

Early registration is advised for what is recognised a fast and well organised course. This event incorporates the Frank Kilrane Cup and the Offaly Championship 10 Mile.

All support is welcome.

You can check out the Edenderry AC Seniors website at www.edenderryac.com or the club's Facebook page to keep informed of their current and future activities.

Edenderry AC Seniors is a proud and progressive Athletics Ireland registered running club that offers members a wide range of benefits including coaching by fully trained & Athletics Ireland approved coaches; club insurance; individual registration with Athletes Ireland; and training in supportive and safe environment within the Derry Rovers AFC facility.

