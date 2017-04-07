Earlier Day 2 tee time for Lowry as he continues US Masters push

Offaly golfer will tee off on his second round at the US Masters tournament at 3.12pm (Irish time), alongside Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood. Lowry had an evening tee time on Thursday and shot some spectacular golf to put himself right in the hunt on even par after his first 18 holes.

SEE ALSO: Shane Lowry well in contention after opening round at the Masters

Lowry had an up and down start to his round hitting three birdies and three bogies in his first six holes before eventually securing his first par on the seventh. He briefly held a tie for second place, but went on to finish his round well inside the top 20, seven shorts behind leader Charley Hoffman.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.