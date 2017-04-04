Offaly Camogie Notes (April 4)

Social Media

Results

Leinster U16 A championship: Offaly 2-07 Kilkenny 0-08.

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 1 Round 5: Offaly 2-12 Clare 0-11. Minor A All-Ireland championship Dublin 4-15 Offaly 2-05.

Senior club league: Tullamore 4-14 K/K 3-9. St.Sinchill’s vs Kinnitty OFF, Shinrone 6-11 Naomh Brid 0-4.

U14 championship: Shinrone 1-5 to St.Cillians 4-4, Birr vs Naomh Brid win for Birr.

Fixtures

Senior league resumes this weekend, Lusmagh/Drumcullen v St. Cillians, Birr v Shinrone, Kinnitty v St. Rynaghs, K/K v Naomh Brid, St. Sinchill’s bye, Tullamore bye.

Offaly Camogie jersey

St.Cillian’s

St. Cillian's are into the Leinster League Division 2 Quarter Finals. St.Cillians will host Mount Leinster Rangers in the Leinster League Quarter-final this weekend. After finishing second in their group with wins over Skerries Harps (St.Cillians 4-15 to Skerries 1-4), and Clara (St.Cillians 4-6 to Clara 0-10), St.Cillians will be eyeing up this game for a semi-final spot. Mount Leinster Rangers on the other hand finished last in their group and failed to win a game. Game fixed for April 14 at 5pm in Carrig.

Caman to Croker

Congratulations to St.Cillians who were selected for Caman to Croker on Easter Monday.

Easter Camogie Camps

Be trained by the Offaly senior camogie team including All-Star Michaela Morkan and Senior Captain Jean Brady and many more! Three day camp Monday 10th - Wednesday April 12th from 10am to 1pm. Ages 8-14. Children are required to bring packed lunch/drink/towel/change of gear. Booking strictly available online through www.eventbrite.ie and searching for “Offaly Camogie Stars camp” One Child €30, family €45. All proceeds going to the Offaly senior camogie team. Eventbrite take a certain percentage of each ticket, hence the extra charge. Queries can be directed to Ann Marie Guinan on 0862235219.

Minors bow out of All-Ireland Championship

The Offaly minor camogie team finished their minor All-Ireland A Championship campaign suffering a loss at the hands of Dublin last Saturday. The capital was too strong for the faithful registering 4-15 to Offaly’s 2-05. Offaly now will turn their attention to the Leinster championship in July where they will face Dublin again. Dublin Scorers: C.Holland 1-06, E.O'Leary 1-01, C.Mullen 1-01, A.Buckley 1-01, N.Rock 0-03, O.Gray 0-01, E.Twomey 0-01, K.Finnegan 0-01. Offaly Scorers: S.Harding 1-04, L.Mannion 1-00, D.Hanamy -01.

Offaly finish league with a win

The Offaly senior camogie team finished their league campaign with a win in St.Brendan's Park Birr last Saturday afternoon. Goals from Ann Marie Guinan and Patrice Delaney ensured a third-place finish for Offaly ahead of Clare and Meath. Offaly were on form from the throw in and dominated the game. Next up for Offaly is the Leinster Championship which takes place in May. In a repeat of last years Leinster final Offaly will face Wexford. Offaly Scorers: D.Flynn 0-03, P.Delaney 1-01, A.M.Guinan 1-01, A.Watkins 0-03, S.Flannery 0-02, Grace Teehan 0-01. Clare Scorers: C.Morey 0-07, A.Keane 0-02, A.Malone 0-01, R.Conway 0-01.

U16s defeat Cats

The Offaly u16’s sent the Cat’s packing last Sunday afternoon with a 2-7 to 0-8 win in Clareen. Two goals from Emma Mulrooney separated the sides with Orla Maher and Amy Byrne also adding points for victory. At half time the sides were level but Offaly outscored Kilkenny 1-5 to 0-3 in the second half. Offaly await a game against Dublin to decide the positioning of the group for the final two slots. Fixture details unavailable.