Edenderry GAA Club Notes (April 3)

Edenderry GAA Strategic Action and Vision Plan

After Many months of work our Strategic Action and Vision plan nears completion. There will be a Major Launch night of our Strategic Action and vision plan on the 13th of April at 8pm in Edenderry GAA Clubhouse, special guests in attendance on the night will president elect Mr. John Horan and vice chairman of the Leinster Council Pat Teehan. All are welcome to attend. See www.edenderrygaa.ie for more details.

Club Membership Registration

Our Membership Registration is now open online for 2017. This year we are offering members the opportunity to play our Development Lotto for the year at a discounted rate when they pay membership. The higher your membership fee, the greater your lotto discount. Ladies membership can also be paid to any ladies committee member or any Friday night in the GAA grounds between 5pm and 7pm. See www.edenderrygaa.com for more details.

Senior Football Championship update

The 2017 senior football championship gets underway on Saturday April 8th when Edenderry take on Clara in O'Connor Park, Tullamore at 6.30pm. The game will be a double header as neighbours Cappincur and Tullamore clash in the opening game at 5pm.

BINGO

Bingo and Lotto draw takes place every Sunday Night at 8pm in the Clubhouse, Doors open at 6:45 ample supervised car parking on the GAA grounds. Over €4000 in Bingo prize money must be won. Congratulations to Rose Kelly who won €1000 in the flyer game, the SNOWBALL game now stands at €1900. Single book with flyers €10, Double book with Flyers €20. Over 80’s get free single book.

Club Lottery

The club lottery now stands at €8300 the numbers drawn were 4,18,19,25, bonus 24. Congratulations to Tommy O’Grady who matched 3 number and collected €200. The ticket was sold by Gareth Reilly.

Draw takes place every Sunday Night at Bingo.

Edenderry GAA PRO Email service

An Email service has been setup by Edenderry Gaa in conjunction with PRO role within the club, if you have any information or communications that you as an Edenderry cub member want published send it to pro.edenderry.offaly@gaa.ie. Please send any match reports, photo’s etc as it will not be possible to physically attend all matches that the club are involved in.

Edenderry GAA Nursery programme

Well done to all the boys and girls who started their football journey with on us on Saturday last in the Edenderry GAA hall, the 7 week programme is to prepare for the upcoming CUL REDZ programme. The time is 11:00am to 12:00. This is an indoor games programme for children of 5&6 year olds (boys and girls born 2011 & 2012). All are welcome to join and avail of the fun filled coaching that is available. See www.edenderrygaa.ie for more details, video’s and photos.

Coaches and Managers

We are currently have vacancies within our club for people to get involved in the training and managing teams in hurling, Men’s and Ladies football. If you are interested please contact 086 8332832. We are especially looking for coaches from U8 to Minor level within our hurling teams, we would like to build on the foundations that are in place and build on the success of the last year.

Best wishes and a Speedy recovery

Edenderry ladies GAA and particularly the under 14 girl team would like to wish a speedy recovery to under 14 player Anna Doyle who suffered a bad injury last weekend which required a hospital stay and an arm operation. Anna is a key member of the team and will be sorely missed by all her team mates, and we hope that she can make a full recovery as soon as possible in 2017.

Edenderry GAA Disco

Edenderry GAA are hosting a Disco on Friday 7th April between 8pm to 10pm. All 3rd class to 6th Class children are welcome. Admission €5, Shop available. This Disco is fully supervised.

Offaly Senior Football

Congratulations to the Offaly Senior Footballers on a one Point win over Laois, the final score was Offaly 3-15 Laois 4-11. This result means that Offaly retain their status in Division 3 for next year. Well done to Sean Doyle, Sean Pender and David Hanlon.

Offaly Intermediate Ladies

Offaly defeated Down on a score line of Offaly 4-16 Down 5-11 to qualify for the Division 3 national League Semi Final. Congratulations to Sarah Cummins who is on the Team from Edenderry.

Leinster U21 Final

Last Wednesday Night Offaly Played Dublin in the Leinster U21 Final, well done to the lads from Edenderry who were on the panel on reaching the final. Unfortunately Dublin proved to be too Strong on the night and they ran out winners on a Score line of Dublin 2-14, Offaly 0-08.