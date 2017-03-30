Two changes to Offaly team named to face Tipperary in League quarter-final

Kevin Ryan has named his Offaly Senior hurling team to play Tipperary in Sunday’s Allianz National Hurling League Division 1 Quarter-Final at O’Connor Park on Sunday at 4pm.

It sees two changes from the side which defeated Kerry last weekend, while reuglar talismen Shane Dooley and Sean Ryan retain their places. Dooley is named at centre-forward and his influence will be crucial to Offaly's resistance to the All-Ireland champions.

Enda Grogan comes in at corner back for his first full start in place of Ben Conneely, while Paddy Murphy, who came on against Kerry, returns after injury to take his place in the half-forward line, with Peter Geraghty losing out.

Offaly will be up against it against the likes of Seamus Callinan and the full-back line of Paddy Rigney, Michael Cleary and Enda Grogan will have to produce their finest display in recent memory to thwart the Premier goal threat.

The team in full is:

1. James Dempsey - Kinnitty

2. Paddy Rigney - Kinnitty

3. Michael Cleary - Shinrone

4. Enda Grogan - Kilcormac/Killoughey

5. David King - Coolderry

6. Dermot Shortt - St Rynagh’s

7. Sean Gardiner - Lusmagh

8. Aidan Treacy - St Rynagh’s

9. Sean Ryan (Capt) - Birr

10. Paddy Murphy - Ballinamere

11. Shane Dooley - Tullamore

12. Oisín Kelly - Belmont

13. Sean Cleary - Shinrone

14. Cillian Kiely - Kilcormac/Killoughey

15. Emmett Nolan - Birr