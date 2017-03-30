Full book of rides for Pat Smullen at Dundalk on night before Offaly awards ceremony

Irish champion jockey and proud Rhode man Pat Smullen will be at Dundalk Racecourse on Friday evening ahead of the presentation to announce him officially as the Offaly Person of the Year for 2016 on Saturday.

SEE ALSO: Rhode jockey Pat Smullen to collect Offaly Person of the Year award

The nine-time Irish champion flat jockey has six rides at Dundalk's regular Friday evening meeting, a happy hunting ground for the Offaly man in recent weeks. He rode a treble there just last week, guiding St. Stephen's Green, Sign of the Kodiac, and Tennessee Waltz to victory at the Louth track.

This week, the most exciting of his mounts is certainly Fille Du Septembre, who he rides for trainer Dermot Weld in the first race at 18:00. The well bred two-year-old filly cost €130,000 as a yearling and heads for her racecourse debut with high expectations. She is likely to go off a warm order favourite at odds of around 6/4.

He rides Memorial Rose, a noble outsider in the 18:30, once again for Weld, and will skip the 19:00 before returning to partner top weight Pearl Spectre (3rd last week) in the 19:30. She should be prominent in the betting and could easily run into a place again.

He has another live one in the 20:00 race where he takes the leg up on Atlas for Denis Hogan. He has run with credit in two better quality races at Dundalk in recent months, and should find things easier against these rivals. Elusive Approach is the one to beat though as he takes his chance for Jim Bolger.

He rides remote hope, Schindler's Ark in the 20:30, and finishes his evening's work on board probable 14/1 shot Zenario in the last.

Smullen's best chance of a winner is Fille Du Septembre, while he can certainly double up before his big night on Saturday in the Bridge House Hotel with a win on Atlas.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.