St. Sinchill's Camogie Club Notes (March 27)

Training

Our Minor & Senior Ladies returned to training earlier this month. Currently the panel are training Friday evenings 8-9 (check with Martin for Venue) and Sunday mornings 10.45 in Killeigh. All New players welcome. Training for all our U6 & U8 teams re-commenced last Saturday, March 25 from 10am and our U10s continue training Saturday 10am at Clodiagh Geals, Killeigh Grounds. Currently U12 training takes place on the All-Weather pitch in Killeigh on Friday nights 6 -7pm, and U14s training in the same venue of Friday nights 8-9pm, all current and new players are welcome. Our U16s currently train with our Seniors on Friday & Sundays, and will also be training with Kinnitty with a time to be advised. If you are interested in playing or for Further Information please do not hesitate to contact: Mags Conroy – PRO – 087 7981059,​ Martin Nunan – Chairperson - 087 2168833

Registration

Registration continues this Saturday morning at 10:30am at underage training. We would like the parents of our Underage players to also consider membership, giving them a vote and a voice at club meetings and AGMs. We will be asking all our parents to comply with Garda Vetting as part of our Child Protection Policy.

We would like with each of our teams to have a coaching team of at least 5 people (minimum two Males and two Females per team) in supporting your daughters Camogie in 2017, training and support will be given. Where we do not have our minimum requirement, we may not be able to train teams each week – Again this is part of our Child Protection Policy at St Sinchill’s Camogie Club.

Fixtures

Our Seniors takes to the pitch for the first outing of the year as does our Under14s this weekend. Support always welcome...best wishes Ladies.