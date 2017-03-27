Bookies make Offaly odds-on to be relegated ahead of crunch Laois clash

Boylesports have made Offaly odds-on to be relegated from Division 3 of the Allianz Football League as they face into what is virtually a relegation play-off with Laois at O'Connor Park on Sunday afternoon.

Offaly are priced at odds of 1/2 to go down, while Laois are the outsiders of the four struggling sides to fall into the bottom tier of League football for next season at 7/4.

Laois gave themselves a great chance of staying up by beating Longford on Saturday while Offaly replied, and gave themselves a fighting chance of survival by beating Sligo by four points on Sunday.

Liam Glynn, Boylesports spokesperson said: “We have made Laois the 4/7 favourites to win the crucial relegation derby in Tullamore on Sunday. However, we have seen support starting to come in for Offaly at 7/4 with our traders expecting this to dry up before Sunday’s throw in.”

“It is likely to be a very close affair with only one or two points set to separate the teams in the handicap spread," he added.

This morning it was confirmed that the clash between Laois and Offaly at 2pm on Sunday will be part of a double header which sees the county's hurlers take on Tipperary at 4pm.

