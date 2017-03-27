Offaly Camogie Notes (March 27)

Social Media

For up-to-date fixtures and results follow Offaly Camogie on Facebook, Twitter: @offalycamogie, Website www.offalycamogie.ie

Results

All Ireland Minor A Camogie Championship Cork 2-08 Offaly 0-04. U14 Offaly club championship Birr 4-6 to 0-1 Shinrone, K/K 10-3 Drumcullen 0-4.

Fixtures

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 1 Round 5: Offaly vs Clare Saturday April 1st in St.Brendan’s Park Birr at 1:30pm. All-Ireland Minor A Championship Offaly vs Dublin away to Dublin details TBC. Leinster u16 Championship Offaly home to Kilkenny on Sunday April 2nd details TBC.

Offaly Camogie jersey

New Offaly camogie jerseys and supporters wear can be purchased online on www.azzurri.ie.