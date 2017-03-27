Offaly minors lose out to strong Cork outfit

The Offaly minor Camogie team travelled to Cork last Sunday afternoon, March 26, where they were defeated by a strong Rebellettes side in the Minor All-Ireland Championship.

Sarah Harding was Offaly’s only scorer from placed balls as the faithful struggled to create scores from play. Homan and Keane led from the front for Cork as they notched 2-05 between them.

The game finished on a scoreline of Cork 2-08 to Offaly 0-04.

Fourth placed Offaly now face third placed Dublin in their final round on Saturday April 1 in Dublin.

Scorers

Cork: L Homan 1-05 (0-01f, 0-01(45), R Keane 1-0, S McCarthy 0-01f, C Harney & C Crowley 0-01 each.

Offaly: S Harding 0-04 (0-04f).

Offaly Team: Sarah Kehoe, Helen Healy, Aoibhe Whelehan, Trudy Feenane, Amy Byrne, Alanna Roddy, Ciara Brennan, Kaitlyn Kennedy, Louise Savage, Sarah Harding, Kate Bergin, Eadoin Kilmartin, Louise Mannion, Orlaith Plunkett, Sarah Guinan. Subs used: 28mins Becky Byrant for Orla Maher, 54mins Dara Hanamy for Orlaith Plunkett, 27mins Niamh Campbell for Sarah Guinan, 57mins Aoife Hogan for Louise Mannion, 50mins Sharon Shananan for Alanna Roddy.

