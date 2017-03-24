Offaly star has appeal against red card thrown out ahead of Sligo clash

Offaly's Michael Brazil has failed in his attempt to have a one-match suspension lifted.

The Tullamore clubman was shown a straight red card along with Tipperary's George Hannigan following an 18th clash during last Sunday's Allianz Football League clash at O'Connor Park.

Brazil appealed the red card to the Central Hearings Committee last night, but a charge of striking with the hand was upheld.

He will therefore miss the county's Allianz League trip to Sligo this Sunday, where the Faithful men go in search of a win that will help them avoid relegation.

