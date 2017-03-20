Clara A.C Notes (March 20)

Paddy Dolan Memorial 5km

On Sunday Clara AC will host our first ever race, the Paddy Dolan memorial 5k run. This is the second race in the Offaly Road Race Series and we hope it will be well attended by the Offaly athletic clubs as well as by people from Clara and the surrounding areas. As it's Mother's Day we will have a draw for a meal for 2 for all the mammies who enter. The race starts at 12 noon. Registration from 10.30 in the girls school and parking available in the GAA grounds next door.

Training

Training continues every Monday and Wednesday 7.30 at Clara GAA pitch. New members always welcome. Find us on Facebook Clara A.C.