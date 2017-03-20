St. Sinchill's Club Notes (March 20)

Looking to Play Camogie in North Offaly

Are you new to the locality, not played Camogie for a few years, looking to transfer from another club due to re-location? Then we would like you to consider St Sinchill’s Camogie Club. We support 12 teams from U6 to Senior Ladies, all new players and previous club players welcome. If you are interested in playing, please give Martin Nunan (087-2168833) a call for a chat and registration/transfer form. Please Note Transfers must be made prior to 31st of March 2017, where we will assist you though the process.

Training

Our Minor and Senior Ladies returned training earlier this month. Currently the panel are training Friday evenings 8-9 (check with Martin for Venue) and Sunday mornings 10.45 in Killeigh. All New players welcome. Training for all our U6 and U8 teams re-commence fully on Saturday 25th March from 10am and our U10 team continue training Saturday 10am at Clodiagh Geals, Killeigh Grounds. Currently U12 training takes place on the All-Weather pitch in Killeigh on Friday nights 6-7pm, and U14s training in the same venue on Friday nights 8-9pm, all current and new players are welcome. Our U16s currently train with our Seniors on Friday & Sundays, will also be training with Kinnitty with a time to be advised. If you are interested in playing or for Further Information please do not hesitate to contact: Mags Conroy – PRO – 087 7981059, Martin Nunan – Chairperson - 087 2168833

Registration

Registration continues this Saturday morning at 10:30am at underage training. We would like the parents of our Underage players to also consider membership, giving them a vote and a voice at club meetings and AGM’s. We will be asking all our parents to comply with Garda Vetting as part of our Child Protection Policy. We would like with each of our teams to have a coaching team of at least 5 people (minimum two Males and two Females per team) in supporting your daughters' Camogie in 2017 - training and support will be given. Where we do not have our minimum requirement, we may not be able to train teams each week – Again this is part of our Child Protection Policy at St Sinchill’s Camogie Club.

Condolences

The Management, Players and Committee of St Sinchills Camogie Club wish to pass on our sincerest sorrow at recent the bereavements of Murt Hoctor - Killeigh, Chris Glennon – Tullamore Rugby Club, Rody Carroll – Drumcullen Camogie and former Offaly Camogie Chairperson and Coach and Margaret Flaherty – Tullamore Camogie.