Edenderry GAA Club Notes (March 20)

Edenderry GAA 5 Year plan

After Many months of work our new 5 year plan nears completion. There will be a Major Launch night of our plan on April 13 in Edenderry GAA Clubhouse, there will also be special guests in attendance on the night. See www.edenderrygaa.ie for more details.

Club Membership Registration

Our Membership Registration is now open online for 2017. This year we are offering members the opportunity to play our Development Lotto for the year at a discounted rate when they pay membership. The higher your membership fee, the greater your lotto discount. Ladies membership can also be paid to any ladies committee member or any Friday night in St.Mary’s secondary school hall between 5pm and 7pm. Final Date for club membership payment is the 31 st March 2017. See www.edenderrygaa.com for more details.

Edenderry GAA St.Patricks Day

Thanks to all our participants who took part in the annual Edenderry Saint Patricks Day Parade.

BINGO

Bingo and Lotto draw takes place every Sunday Night at 8pm in the Clubhouse, Doors open at 6:45 ample supervised car parking on the GAA grounds. Over €4000 in Bingo prize money must be won. Congratulations to Shelia Sherwood who won the €1000 flyer game one on the night, the SNOWBALL game now stands at €1800. Single book with flyers €10, Double book with Flyers €20

Club Lottery

The club lottery now stands at €8200 the numbers drawn were 02,04,06,27, bonus 7. There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot at the latest draw on Sunday night. 1 player matched 3 numbers and won €200. Congratulations to Seamus Kenna Carbury. Draw takes place on Sunday night at Bingo.

Edenderry GAA PRO Email service

An Email service has been setup by Edenderry Gaa in conjunction with PRO role within the club, if you have any information or communications that you as an Edenderry cub member want published send it to pro.edenderry.offaly@gaa.ie. Please send any match reports, photo’s etc as it will not be possible to physically attend all matches that the club are involved in.

Edenderry GAA Nursery programme

Well done to all the boys and girls who started their football journey with on us on Saturday last in the Edenderry GAA hall, the 7 week programme is to prepare for the upcoming CUL REDZ programme. The time is 11:00am to 12:00. This is an indoor games programme for children of 5 and 6 year olds (boys and girls born 2011 and 2012). All are welcome to join and avail of the fun filled coaching that is available. See www.edenderrygaa.ie for more details, videos and photos.

Congratulation to Colm Cummins who won a GAA Nursery pack from the Leinster Council and this was presented to the club last Saturday morning at our successful “Have a ball” programme by Keith McGuinness.

Edenderry U16

Well done to our U16 Footballers who had a victory over Na Fianna, on a score line of 2-11 to 2-09 last Thursday evening.

Offaly Senior Footballers

Offaly put up a much improved performance against Tipperary, Unfortunately they were unable to achieve a victory and lost out on a score line of Offaly 2-11 Tipperary 2-15. On the offaly panel from Edenderry were Sean Doyle, David Hanlon, Adam Mahon and team captain Sean Pender.

Offaly U21

Congratulations to the Offaly U21 on their victory over Laois in the Semi-final of the Leinster championship on a score line of Offaly 2-09 Laois 2-08. They play the winners of Dublin or Longford in the Leinster final. On the Team from Edenderry were Adam Mahon and Ciaran Farrell who both scored a goal each. Jordan Hayes lined out at midfield.

Offaly ladies football

Offaly seniors played Tipperary in the league on Saturday Last in Ballycumber, the final score was Offaly 0-07, Tipperary 5-07. Offaly Minor’s played Westmeath on Saturday in the Leinster Minor A Championship, unfortunately they went down on a score line of Offaly 1-05 Westmeath 4-18.

Oaklands community college

Despite a great battle from Oaklands they lost to Belmullet on a scoreline of 1-07 to 0-07. Commiserations but we are very proud of your efforts within Edenderry GAA.

Coaches and Managers

We are currently have vacancies within our club for people to get involved in the training and managing teams in hurling, Men’s and Ladies football. If you are interested please contact 0868332832. We are especially looking for coaches from U8 to Minor level within our hurling teams, we would like to build on the foundations that are in place and build on the success of the last year.

