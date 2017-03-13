Former Offaly student re-signs for one of Ireland's top soccer clubs

Former St. Mary's Secondary School, Edenderry student Sinead Taylor has been re-signed by Galway Women's Football Club. Sinead previously played with Galway, and some of Ireland's other top sides, including Peamount and Shelbourne, and has been welcomed back to Galway in recent days.

Sinead was born in England but moved to Edenderry at the age of 13 and soon established herself as a top sportswoman in the town and county. She represented St Marys, Edenderry, Edenderry GAA, and Offaly in football and was key part of many Edenderry soccer teams in her early years here.

Galway are a senior women's side playing their football in the FAI Continental Tyres Women's NAtional League. Sinead is also a Corporal in the Irish Army, having joined the Defence Forces in 2011, and the 26-year-old was welcomed back by the club posting this image on their social media channels over the weekend.

Sinead has expressed pleasure at being back in Galway colours again and is sure to add significant firepower up front for her old side this season.

