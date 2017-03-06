Rhode GAA Club Notes (March 6)

LIP SYNC

We are delighted to announce Rhode GAA LIP SYNC on Sunday 30th of April in the Tullamore Court Hotel. Following from our success of our Strictly Come Dancing this promises to be another incredible night.

LIP SYNC Information Meeting

All taking part in the LIP SYNC and intending to do so please attend an information meeting on this coming Sunday 12th of march at 4pm to meet with committee and organisers.

C.L.G. Rod - Bord Na nog St. Patrick's Day Parade

Assembly in Fr. Dowling Park, Friday , March 17th at 9am. Parade starting at 9:30am to Killeens Car Park. Boys and Girls footballers Under 6 to Under 16, and many more clubs in our parish participating. We look forward to this growing into a spectacular event for the Parish to enjoy on the special day and we hope to see you for what is our First annual parade.

Club Membership:

Membership is now due and can be paid to the following membership officers listed, Patricia McManus, Orla Kilmurray, Ger Noonan, Ger Hynes, Pat FitzGerald, Joe Malone, Oliver Murphy, Jody Kilmurray, James Murphy , John Glennon ,Tracey Murphy , Robert Kellaghan and Mary Hannon up to the 31st of March 2017.

The Membership Rates are as Follows:

Player ( including Insurance)- €50

Family (2 adults and all Children)- €50

Single Adult- €25

Student /student player -€20

Juvenile -€20

O.A.Ps - €5

Rhode GAA Club Newsletter:

Rhode GAA are seeking anyone interested in getting involved on Putting together a quarterly Club newsletter in an effort to get our message and work in the Parish out to our members and people of Rhode whether that is taking photographs at club activities or expertise in putting it together we hope we hear from you. Robert Kellaghan and Tracey Murphy are currently on the newsletter sub committee. Contact us on Facebook or contact Robert kellaghan on 0876452964

Offaly Senior Footballers:

Hard luck to Offaly Senior footballers who were heavily defeated by Armagh on Sunday last on a score-line of 6-22 to 0-10. Rhode were represented with 6 of our players currently on the Offaly Panel: Ken Garry, Eoin Rigney, Brian Darby, Conor McNamee and Ruairi McNamee and Niall Darby.

Pat Smullen:

Massive congratulations to Rhode's top jockey Pat Smullen on been selected as Offaly Person of the Year for 2016 by the Offaly association Dublin. The presentation will take place at the Offaly Associations Gala function on Saturday 1st Of April in the Bridge house Hotel Tullamore. A special night is in store as many will come together to celebrate Pat's achievements anyone wishing to purchase tickets can contact John Glennon 087 2715804 or Paddy Whitey Quinn 0868170625

Oakland's Community College:

Massive congratulations to Oakland's CC Senior Football team on reaching the All Ireland D Final Special congratulations to our own Anthony Kilmurray who is team captain and his fellow team mates Dan Reilly , Lorcan Reilly, Jordan Kilmurray, Barry Coffey and Aaron McBride.

Fixtures:

Saturday 11th March

U13 Leinster League

Rhode V Dunderry

Venue: Fr.Dowling Park Rhode 2;30pm

Friday 10th of March

Division 2 League

Rhode V Kilclonfert

Venue: Fr.Dowling Park Rhode 8pm

Saturday 11th of March

Division 1 League

Rhode V Shamrocks

Venue: Mucklagh 4:30pm

Lotto

There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on the 29th of February for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 11 15 20 28. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to O'Tooles for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. The following matched three numbers and received €30 each:

Ross Kennedy

Ross Dowling

Jack Milmurray

Belinda Murphy

Chrissie Maguire

Tesee Shannon

Minnie Connolly

The Rhode GAA Lotto is the main source of income the club has and now you can play online through our website. The good news is when you play the lotto online you are entitled to free draws, for example, pay for seven draws receive the eighth one free, pay for fourteen draws receive two free and so on. In other words, the more you play the more free draws you are entitled to!!

Get well:

Get well wishes are extended to all of the people of the parish who are ill or hospitalised at the moment especially our field care-taker Declan "Chippy" Nolan. We look forward to him been active again very soon.

SEE ALSO: Offaly footballer appeals for fans to 'lay off' after Armagh hammering

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.