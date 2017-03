Offaly GAA Fixtures (March 10-26)

Friday 10th March

Buggy Coaches Division 2 Football League

Rhode v Kilclonfert Rhode 8pm Ref: Fintan Pierce

Buggy Coaches Division 3 Football League

Clara v Daingean Clara 8pm Ref: Ger Keyes

Saturday 11th March

Buggy Coaches Division 1 Football League

St Rynagh’s v Durrow Cloghan 4.30pm Ref: Martin Walsh

Cappincur v Gracefield Cappincur 4pm Ref: Eamon O’Connor

Edenderry v Clara Edenderry 4.30pm Ref: Brian O’Shea

Ballycumber v Tubber Ballycumber 4.30pm Ref: Fergal Smyth

Shamrocks v Rhode Mucklagh 4.30pm Ref: Alan McKnight

Ferbane v Raheen Ferbane 4.30pm Ref: Chris Dwyer

Buggy Coaches Division 2 Football League

Bracknagh v Clonbullogue Bracknagh 4.30pm Ref: Noel Cooney

Shannonbridge v Doon S/Bridge 4.30pm Ref: Brian Gavin

St Brigid’s v Walsh Island Croghan 4.30pm Ref: Paul Jordan

Ballycommon v Erin Rovers Ballycommon 4pm Ref: Ciaran Groome

Division 2 Hurling League

Carrig and Riverstown v Birr Carrig 4.30pm Ref: David McLoughlin

Coolderry v Kilcormac/Killoughey Coolderry 4.30pm Ref: Martin Cashen

Division 4 Football League

Ballyfore v Ballinagar Ballyfore 4.30pm Ref: Pat Gallagher

Sunday 12th March

Buggy Coaches Division 2 Football League

Daingean v Ferbane Daingean 11am Ref: Davy Walsh

Buggy Coaches Division 3 Football League

Edenderry v Clodiagh Gaels Edenderry 11am Ref: Bill Glennon

Shamrocks v Tubber Mucklagh 11am Ref: Shane Guinan

Buggy Coaches Division 4 Football League

Doon v Ballycumber Doon 11am Ref: Joey Deehan

Erin Rovers v Bracknagh Pullough 11am Ref: Tom Anderson

Saturday 25th March

Division 1 Hurling League

Tullamore v Kinnitty O’Brien Pk 4.30pm Ref: Ciaran Groome

Coolderry v Seir Kieran Coolderry 4.30pm Ref: Declan Cooke

Sunday 26th March

Division 2 Hurling League

Seir Kieran v Kinnitty Clareen 11am Ref: Martin Cashen

Division 3 Hurling League

Shinrone v Coolderry Shinrone 11am Ref: Ger Connors

- Quarter Finals, Play Off’s and Relegation Games Extra Time Must be played

- Where there is a similarity in jersey colours both teams must change jerseys as per Official Guide.

- All clubs please note regulation 16 must be complied with in all league and Championship matches

- As per official guide Helmets and Gum Shields are compulsory

- Please note if first named grounds are unplayable – fixtures must be played in opposition’s grounds

- No Changes to be made to fixtures without clearance of Fixtures secretary.

- All Results to be text to 086 3997966 immediately after game