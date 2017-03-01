The Offaly team has been announced for tonight's U21 clash with Wexford

The Offaly U21 Football team to play Wexford in the EIRGRID Leinster U21 Football Championship in Gracefield tonight, March 1, at 7.30pm has been announced.

The team includes two Rhode men, including PJ Daly at wing back, while the team is captained by the club's Ruairi McNamee, who is installed at full-forward tonight.

Edenderry has three players in the starting 15 as Jordan Hayes lines out in midfield, Ciaran Farrell takes his place in the half-forward line, and Adam Mahon starts at wing back.

Clara also has two representatives in the shape of Colm Doyle and Carl Stewart, who both line up in the defence, while the rest of the team consists of a good spread of players from throughout the county, including Raheen's James Lalor, Shannonbridge's Barry Rohan in goals, and Clint Horan from Clodiagh Gaels.

The full team to play Wexford is as follows:

1 Barry Rohan, Shannonbridge

2 Clint Horan, Clodiagh Gaels

3 David Dempsey, Ballycommon

4 Colm Doyle, Clara

5 Adam Mahon, Edenderry

6 Carl Stewart, Clara

7 P.J. Daly, Rhode

8 James Lalor, Raheen

9 Jordan Hayes, Edenderry

10 Ciarán Farrell, Edenderry

11 Paddy Dunican, Shamrocks

12 Jack Walsh, Gracefield

13 Jack Clancy, Belmont

14 Ruairi McNamee, Rhode Capt

15 Shane Tierney Daingean

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.