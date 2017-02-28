Lowry defends McIlroy in Donald Trump controversy

Offaly golfer Shane Lowry has come out in defence of his fellow countryman Rory McIlroy after the Holywood man was pictured playing golf with controversial American President, Donald Trump. The former world number one received a widespread backlash after the game with Trump, but Lowry has had some words of support for his old friend, Rory.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, Lowry said: “I don’t know what I can say about that because no matter what I say on this subject it’s going to be the wrong thing. If I was asked to play golf with Trump I don’t know what I’d do. I’m not going to say ‘no’, I’m not going to say ‘yeah’.

McIlroy defended himself afterwards by suggesting that it was only a game of golf, and Shane Lowry has backed him up on that front: “At the end of the day, he’s still the President of America and I’m sure that’s what Rory thought to himself - ‘the President of America is after asking me to play golf, I’m going to go play golf."

“It’s just a game of golf. It’s not like he was up in the White House having meetings with him for a few days. That’s all it is, a game of golf.”

