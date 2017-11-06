PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Is this the cheapest house money can buy in Offaly?

We think we have found the cheapest one-bed house for sale in Offaly - you just have to find it under a few hedges and trees first.

This derelict stone built cottage standing on just less than half and acre is being offered for sale in Lisduff, Moneygall, Co. Offaly

This property is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location within 1.5km of Moneygall, the ancestral home of former US President Barack Obama.

It is ideally situated and suitable for development, subject to planning permission. It is on sale for €29,500.

It is listed a one-bedroom house with a total floor area of 45 sq metres. It has just three rooms, one with an open fireplace, but imagine the stories of old those walls could tell.

The cottage and 0.46 acre site is being sold by private treaty by Sherry Fitzgerald Talbot.

You can view the full Daft.ie ad by clicking here.

