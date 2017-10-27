Property in Focus: Asking price of Offaly house drops by over €200,000

A house in Offaly that has been on the market has had its asking price cut by over €200,000.

11 Oxmantown Mall originally was listed on daft.ie with and asking price of €1.5 million but that has now been reduced to €1.29m.

The house is a period residence and is located in the heart of the picturesque town of Birr in Offaly. The 418 sq. metre property was built in the 1820s as part of the development of Oxmantown Mall from the new castle gates to the new Church of Ireland. The property was fully restored in 1992 and is opposite Birr Theatre and Arts Centre.

This 19th century home is one of the finest examples of a restored Georgian townhouse in Ireland, and it boasts four bedrooms and bathrooms, original marble fireplaces, sash windows, well proportioned rooms, ornate front door case and fanlight, and supremely elegant decor. There is a substantial entrance hall, and the breathtaking dining room is just off the hallway. The dining room features a marble fireplace, high ceilings, Doric columns, and it enjoys views to both the Mall itself and the rear courtyard.

The beautiful feature staircase leads to the first floor, and the impressive interior continues to a beautiful drawing room on the first floor. This magnificent room has a number of features including detailed gothic coving and a white marble fireplace. The large master bedroom, home to a beautiful four poster bed, with views again onto the Mall, also has a spacious ensuite and unique double depth dressing room.

The lower ground floor is the heart of the home. There is a large kitchen complete with Aga and a relaxed TV area to one end, complimented by a walk-in pantry and utility room, as well as a wine cellar. There is a separate study/TV room/music room at this level also, and a further guest bedroom again with ensuite completes the accommodation.

The exceptional house is also home to a beautiful courtyard and garden. The courtyard to the rear can be entered through double electric gates, and the original coachouses have been restored. Stepping out of the courtyard, the new owner will enjoy their brand new formal gardens, quite possibly one of the finest private gardens in this region.