Planning permission sought for 20 new houses in Offaly

A planning application has been lodged with Offaly County Council to build 20 new houses in Tullamore.

James Spollen Ltd has applied to construct 12 two-storey dormer semi-detached houses, one detached two-storey dormer house and seven terraced two-storey houses.

The development would be located on the Daingean Road, Puttaghaun, Tullamore.

The works would include all associated roads, footpaths, sewers and ancillary services.

The application was received by the council on September 6 and a decision is due on October 31.

For more information, visit the planning section of www.offaly.ie.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.