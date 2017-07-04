PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Eight Offaly properties going under the virtual hammer this week

Eight Offaly properties are included among the lots at the largest Allsop Online Auction to date which takes place over the next two days.

Headlining the Offaly selection is a portfolio of 43 residential units in Portarlington comprising a selection of houses, apartments and duplex apartments, reserved at €895,000 - €905,000.

Also going under the virtual hammer is a pub in Shinrone. It is situated on a site extending to approximately 0.73 hectares and includes a 7 Day Publican’s Licence.

Two commercial properties situated adjacent to each other on JKL Street in Edenderry are also going under the hammer.

81 JKL Street is a mid terrace commercial building comprising a ground floor retail unit together with ancillary accommodation overhead. It extends to approximately 143 sq. m (1,539 sq. ft). It has a Reserve of €50,000.

80 JKL Street is also a mid terrace commercial building comprising a ground floor retail unit together with ancillary accommodation overhead. It extends to approximately 154 sq. m (1,657sq. ft) and has a Reserve of €46,000.

Also on the market in Edenderry is Unit 4 Eden Trading Estate. It is a mid terrace warehouse unit extending to approximately 186 sq. m (2,000 sq. ft).

Two residential units in Tullamore are also up for auction.

Lot 110 is Apartment 4, Block 4, Main Street, Tullamore. It is a first floor two bedroom apartment extending to approximately 63 Sq. m (678 Sq. ft). The Reserve range is €70,000 - €80,000

Lot 111 is 119 O’Molloy Street, Tullamore, a mid-terrace two bedroom house. Extending to approximately 66 Sq. m (710 Sq. ft) the Reserve range is €70,000 - €80,000.

The other Offaly property in the auction is St Rynaghs Terrace, Feeghs, Banagher. The property is a semi detached three bedroom bungalow extending to approximately 63 sq. m (678 sq. ft). The Reserve range is €40,000 - €50,000

The residential lots go across the block at different times throughout the day tomorrow with the commercial properties under the hammer on Thursday.

