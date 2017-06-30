45 acres of prime land goes up for sale in Offaly

John Coyne Estates are bringing a massive lot of farm land to the market on the Offaly/Kildare border.

They describe it as a "fantastic opportunity" to acquire the 45.3 acre site in the area of Kinnefad, three miles from the town of Edenderry.

SEE ALSO: House prices continue to skyrocket in Offaly

The area is situated just outside the Offaly town, over the River Boyne close to the Edenderry-Kinnegad road.

The land is less than an hour from Dublin and benefits from substantial road frontage, leaving potential for sites.

The top quality farm lands are being sold in one block and and is currently under grass and tillage. The land is being sold for €475,000.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.