PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Large residential development in Offaly going under the hammer

A 43 unit residential development in Offaly is among the lots going under the virtual hammer at the largest Allsop Online Auction to date

The development is located at Riverside, Portarlington and the 43 units are a selection of houses, apartments & duplex apartment ranging in size from 78 Sq. m - 115 Sq. m (835 Sq. ft - 1,238 Sq. ft).

All units require completion works and it is vacant possession. The reserve range for the development is €895,000 - €905,000. For more details click here

The Allsop auction features a total of 273 residential and commercial properties with reserves totalling more than €51m. Residential properties will go under the virtual hammer on Wednesday, July 5 and commercial properties on Thursday, July 6.