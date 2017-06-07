PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Stunning Offaly home for sale at auction

A stunning country farmhouse in Offaly is set to be sold at public auction next month. Ashmount House is situated in Clonygowan between Tullamore and Portarlinton, and is set on 40 acres of beautiful Offaly countryside.

The farmhouse itself spans over 2,583 sq. metre and is teaming with boundless country charm and old world elegance. The scenic surrounds make it tranquil and yet the is within walking distance of the quaint village of Clonygowan.

Ashmount House is a well proportioned Georgian three bay two-storey residence built around 1850 with various extensions added, and has been owned by its current residents since the 1960.

The house is approached via a recessed limestone entrance with tarmacadam drive and occupies a lovely private setting surrounded by mature timber and gardens.

Structurally the property appears in good condition throughout with dashed rendered exterior, slate roof, limestone sills, suspended timber floors throughout and solid block walls. The house was completely rewired and plumbed in the last eleven years and there is oil fired central heating throughout. There are a combination of timber and uPVC windows. The sliding timber sash windows were fully restored about 4 years ago.

Inside, the house boasts five large bedrooms and three bedrooms. It has a current guide price of €590,000. The house will go up for sale by public auction on Thursday, July 6, in the Tullamore Court Hotel at 3pm, unless previously sold.

To view the full ad, click here.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.