PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Prime Offaly land for sale beside Kinnitty Castle

A wonderful 39.5 acre site of prime land, overlooked by Kinnitty Castle, is to be offered for sale by Public auction in Offaly later this month.

The area surrounding this parcel, known as The Walk, boasts some fine agricultural holdings of land and areas of mature woodland. This land is currently laid out in grass within the one block and has some mature trees located to one end of the end.

This prime parcel was offered for sale by private treaty originally but on the instructions of the owner, it is now set to be offered for sale at auction.

According to auctioneers Peter Scully and Gordon Cobbe of GVM Auctioneers, Tullamore, this piece of land is very well located and is benefited by road frontage which may allow for development of a housing, subject to planning.

This land is easily located directly across from Kinnitty Castle on the R421. It is to be offered for sale in one lot with the auction expected to be well attended and will take place at the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore, unless previously sold, on June 23, 2017, at 3pm.

