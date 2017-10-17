Offaly school prepare for annual fun run

The Annual Scoil Eoin Phóil II Naofa Back to School Fun Run takes place on Sunday October 22 at 11am.

This is an AAI approved race and will also be a chip timed event with www.myrunresults.com.

Any extra money raised will be used to finance Sensory equipment for the Tullamore school and it promises to be a great event.

The boys themselves have been busy training every Thursday since they returned to school in September while a dedicated group of parents from the Parents Association have been putting plans in place to allow for the smooth running of the event on the day.

Registration will begin in the school at 9am and will finish at 10.45am sharp to allow the race to start on time at 11am.

There also be an opportunity to pre-register in the week leading up to Run on Friday October 20 from 9am - 11am and from 6pm - 8pm. This will take place in the school hall.

There will be parking in the school yard on the day and this will be free of charge.

The route will begin in Arden View estate, opposite the Arden View Resource centre, will then leave the estate at the hospital and turn left onto the Arden road. It will then turn left again at Scally's Centra onto Collin's lane and at the end of Collin's lane turn left onto the Clara road.

At Dolan's Gala it turns left onto Clontarf road and heads towards the Kilbeggan bridge. At the Kilbeggan bridge it takes us left onto the Arden road again running past the G.A.A centre.

It will then turn left back into Arden View and finish at the entrance of the school. A shorter course going the opposite direction to the main race will be attempted by the boys of third and fourth class and promises to be more manageable for those who feel daunted by the full 5 km or who would just prefer to walk the course.

Prams and buggies are most welcome also, and there will be prizes on the day for Men and Women in Junior, Senior over 40's and over 50's categories.

Participants will only be considered for the category that they register in. Tea, coffee and refreshments will be served afterwards followed by prize giving. All children who finish will receive a medal. It promises to be an enjoyable occasion.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.