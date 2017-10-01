All the weekend's CCFL Results
Two Offaly teams shared 11 goals between them in the highest scoring game of the weekend
U-17 Premier Division
Portlaoise 4 Rahanine FC 0; Tullamore Town 2 Melview FC 4;
U-17 Division 1
Stradbally Town 8 East Galway Utd 2; Ballymahon 4 Willow Park 4; Mullingar Ath 6 Mucklagh 0;
U-19 Premier Division
Hodson Bay 4 Mullingar Ath 3; Emo Celtic 4 Birr Town 1;
U-19 Division 1
Clonaslee Utd 2 Banagher Utd 1; Mountmellick Utd 3 Kenagh Utd 3; St Aengus 5 Kilbeggan 0; Mucklagh 3 Abbeyleix Ath 2;
FAI Junior Cup 1st Round
Portlaoise Shamrocks 0 St Patricks Boys 3; Mountmellick Utd 2 Wexford Bohemians 5; Clara Town 1 Tullamore Town 3; Kildare Town 4 Ballymahon 3; Callan Utd 1 FC Killoe 3; Gorey Rangers 1 Monksland Utd 0;
Senior Division
Willow Park 3 Rosenallis 1; Clonaslee Utd 1 Ballinahown 0;
Division 1
Gentex 3 Towerhill Rovers 2; Raheen FC 0 Coolraine 4; Horseleap Utd 7 Walsh Island Shamrocks 4;
Division 1 Saturday
Camlin Utd 4 Castlepollard Celtic 2; Longford Wanderers 3 Grange Utd 3;
Division 2
Moate Celtic 3 Gallen Utd 6; Clonown Rovers 2 Stradbally Town 1; Kinnegad Juniors 1 O’Moore FC 1;
Division 3
St Carthages Ath 4 Maryborough FC 1; BBC Utd 2 Derry Rovers 2; Geashill Utd 6 Monksland Utd 2; Ballinagar 3 Clara Town 2;
Division 3 Saturday
Dynamoe Rooskey 5 Cavan Rovers 0; Moate Rangers 3 Colmcille Celtic 5; Raharney Utd 1 Carrickboy Celtic 0
Division 4
Rosenallis 3 Mountmellick Celtic 3; St Cormacs 2 Abbeyleix Ath 1; Ballinahown 3 Clonmore Utd 1;
Womens Division
Birr Town 0 Killeigh B 2; Mullingar Ath B 0 Willow Park 9; Killeigh A 1 Mullingar Ath A 0;
