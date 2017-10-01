Top ten finish for Lowry at British Masters

The Irish contingent came, saw and conquered at the British Masters on the European Tour this week with three of them finishing in the top seven.

Offaly's Shane Lowry continued his good form this week finishing with a final round of three under par 67 to finish the tournament on 13 under par and in seventh place. Lowry shot four rounds under 70 which sets him up well for the coming weeks at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and the Italian Open.

The tournament was won by Ireland's Paul Dunne who shot a staggering last round of nine under par 61 to move to 20 under for the event. He birdied the last two holes, including a chip in on the last, to finish three shots ahead of Rory McIlroy who shot a final round of seven under par.