Winners of Offaly Athletics 5k Road Race Series pick up their medals

The Offaly County Board hosted an athletics awards night in Lynch’s last Friday night where medals were presented to the winners of this summer’s county championships including the overall winners of the 5k Road Race Series (listed below) and the winners of the recent 10k championships.

Congratulations to all the medal winners. A great night was had by all. The next event is the Offaly Juvenile, Novice and Masters Cross Country which will be held in Ferbane on Sunday, October 1.

Offaly 10k Championships

The recent Ballinagar 10k road race served as this year’s Offaly 10k Championships with medals on offer across a range of age groups. Paul Mitchell of Tullamore Harriers won in 34.23 with club mates Mark Donegan (36.13) and Leonard Mooney (36.21) joining him on the podium. Pauline Curley (37.59) won the women’s race for Tullamore with Sinead Rigney taking third in 41.11. Second place went to Charlotte Kearney of Donadea in 38.13.

Ballinagar 10k full results

Paul Mitchell 34.23; Mark Donegan 36.13; Leonard Mooney 36.21; Jimmy Coughlan. 36.40; Micheal OBrien 37.11; Chris Donegan 37:22; Glenn Finlay. 37.34; David Staunton 37.35; Pauline Curley 37.59;Darren Birmingham 38.05; Charlotte Kearney 38.13; Darragh Rigney 38.14; Ger Cleary 38.16

Brendan Abbott 38.31; Freda McNamee 38.56; Johnny Feery 39.02; Ollie Kearney 39.02; Kevin Corrigan 39.02; Nollaig McEntegart 39.31; Robert Westman 39.38; Sinead Rigney 41.11; Fra Mollen. 41.27; Caroline Donnellan 41.33; Kevin Brazil 42.00; Adrian Delaney 42.22; Matt Colgan 42.42; Eugene O’Dea 42.42; Enda Molloy 42.57; Conor Butler 43.00; Nita McLaughlin 43.08; Brian Betson 43.10; Stephen Byrne 43.29; Alan Heffernan 43.54; Sean Reynolds 43.56; Lorcan Scally 44.09; Diarmuid O’Carroll 44.29; Garrett Garry 44.52; Alan Mitchell 44.53; Gary Dwyer 45.45; Sarah Stephens 46.10; Richard Galvin 47.04; Dwayne O’Reilly 47.38; Deirdre O’Donoghue 47.47; Sean og Farrell 47.48; Emma Connolly 48.08; Billy Claffey 48.23; John McGrath 48.23; Andy O’Grady 48.23; John Connolly 49.46; Ger Bereton 49.27; Ann Hanrahan 49.29; Evan Lynam 49.31; Matt Flanagan 49.55; Colm Jones 50.01; Tracey Stewart 50.06; Olive Geraghty 50.18; Orla Hannon 50.18; Paddy Dunne 50.18; Sharon Jones 50.20; Bobby King 50.45; Elaine Cuskelly 50.46; Hazel Dunne 50.49; Patricia Dolan 51.54; Annie Garry 51.57; Eddie Kay 52.02; Nicola Connolly 52.02; Caitlin Rigney 52.37; Tracey Cuddy 52.51; Imelda Coughlan 52.56; Padraig Glynn 53.14; Ursula Davis 53.19; Richie O’Mahoney 53.28; Vanessa Connolly 53.31; Fiona O’Connor 53.54; Shirley Reynolds 54:00; Conor Brereton 54.04; Jim Dolan 54.50; David Fox 54.54; David Allen 55.39; Liz Flanagan 56.29; Elaine Baggot 57.15; Geraldine Rowan 57.16; Joanne Kelly 57.16; Leona Farrell 57.46; Ann Scally 57.46; Janice Kehoe 58.23; E Kelly 58.28; Grace Westman 59.15; Michelle Madden 59.41; Aoife O’Carroll 60.38; Eithne Moran 60.39; Francis Cullen 60.39; Kathleen Delaney 60.40; Una Horgan 61.05; Luciano Strolla 63.17; Deirdre McCabe 65.12; Sharon Larkin 65.21; Jim Langan 88.29

Offaly 5k Race Series -overall results

Senior Men: 1st Mick Fogarty (Ferbane); 2nd Paul Mitchell (Tullamore); 3rd Paul Buckley (Ferbane)

M40: 1st Catch Grennan (Ferbane); 2nd Brendan Donagher (Daingean); 3rd Mick O’Brien (Tullamore)

M50: 1st Christy Donegan (Tullamore); 2nd Brendan Abbott (Tullamore); 3rd John Donegan (Tullamore)

M60: 1st Johnny Feery (Tullamore); 2nd Andy O’Grady (Tullamore); 3rd Ger Woods (Banagher)

M70: 1st Jim Langan (Tullamore)

Men’s Teams: 1st Tullamore Harriers; 2nd Ferbane AC; 3rd Ballyskenach AC

Senior Ladies: 1st Pauline Curley (Tullamore); 2nd Nadine Donegan (Tullamore); 3rd Sinead Rigney (Tullamore)

W40: 1st Caroline Donnellan (Edenderry); 2nd Dympna Condron (Tullamore); 3rd Mag Grennan (Tullamore)

W50: 1st Mary Galvin (Tullamore); 2nd Ann Hanrahan (Birr); 3rd Martina Conlon (Tullamore)

W60: 1st Kathleen Delaney (Birr)

Women’s Teams: 1st Tullamore Harriers; 2nd Birr AC; 3rd Ballyskenach AC.