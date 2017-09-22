Shane Lowry shoots brilliant second round at Portugal Masters

Offaly's Shane Lowry has fired himself right into contention at the Portugal Masters on the European Tour thanks to a blistering second round.

After an opening round of two under par 69 on Thursday, the Clara man was on fire on Friday shooting a seven under par 64 to currently sit in a tie for second place, just one off the lead, with the afternoon starters still to go out on course.

His round included eight birdies and just one dropped shot as he moved from the middle of the pack and right into the mix.

