All the weekend's Combined Counties Football (CCFL) Results
All the weekend's results including two impressive 5-1 away wins for Offaly teams
CCFL Results
Combined Counties Football League Results Week 4
U-17 Premier Division
Portlaoise 2 Edenderry Town 3;
Willow Park 5 Tullamore Town 2;
Melview FC 8 Clara Town 1;
U-17 Division 1
Mucklagh 3 St Francis 0;
Ballymahon 4 Stradbally Town 4;
St Aengus 2 Mullingar Ath 1;
U-19 Premier Division
Clongowes Wood 2 Hodson Bay 1;
Portlaoise 4 Monksland Utd 3;
Edenderry Town 0 Emo Celtic 2;
Mullingar Ath 3 Birr Town 1;
U-19 Division 1
Abbeyleix Ath 2 Kenagh Utd 3;
Clonaslee Utd 3 Mucklagh 0;
Kilbeggan 3 Mountmellick Utd 5;
Banagher Utd 1 Portlaoise 2;
Senior Division
Willow Park 0 Ballinahown 1;
Mullingar Ath 1 Tullamore Town 5;
Monksland Utd 3 Rosenallis 1;
Division 1
Gentex 1 Horseleap Utd 5;
Moydow FC 2 Coolraine 0;
Towerhill Rovers 5 Walsh Island Shamrocks 1;
Derry Rovers 2 Portlaoise Shamrocks 3;
Mountmellick Utd 4 Raheen FC 2;
Division 1 Sat
Grange Utd 4 Ballymahon 2;
Newtown FC 1 Longford Wanderers 3;
UCL Harps 2 Camlin Utd 7;
Division 2
Stradbally Town 3 Gallen Utd 0;
Highfield Utd 2 O’Moores FC 1;
Clonown Rovers 4 FC Killoe 1;
Birr Town 0 Moate Celtic 2;
Division 3
St Aengus 4 Clara Town 2;
Geashill FC 3 Banagher Utd 1;
Maryborough FC 6 Monksland Utd 1;
Ballinagar 4 BBC Utd 3;
Division 3 Sat
Cavan Rovers 6 Carrickboy Celtic 1;
Raharney 2 Gaels Utd 1;
Moate Rangers 2 Dynamoe Rooskey 1;
Division 4
Kenagh Utd 5 Abbeyleix Ath 3;
Cloneygowan Celtic 2 Clonmore Utd 0;
Mountmellick Celtic 3 St Cormacs 1;
Womens Division
Killeigh B 1 Killeigh A 4;
Bealnamulla 2 Mullingar Ath 2;
