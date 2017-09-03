Combined Counties Football League Results (Week 2)
Senior Division
Monksland Utd 2 Birr Town 2;
Division 1
Derry Rovers 0 Horseleap Utd 2;
Mountmellick Utd 3 Gentex 0;
Division 1 Saturday
Castlepollard Celtic 1 Longford Wanderers 1;
Grange Utd 9 Newtown FC 1;
Division 2
Birr Town B 1 FC Killoe 0;
Gallen Utd 3 Highfield Utd 1;
Moate Celtic 1 Portarlington Town 2;
Division 3
BBC Utd 4 Monksland Utd 4;
Banagher Utd 1 Ballinagar 0;
St Carthages Ath 4 Clara Town 0;
Geashill Utd 4 Derry Rovers 2;
Division 3 Saturday
Cavan Rovers 1 Colmcille Celtic 1;
Gaels Utd 2 Moate Rangers 0;
Division 4
St Cormacs Ath 3 Kenagh Utd 2;
Ballinahown 0 Riverside FC 0
