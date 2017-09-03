All the weekend's Midland Schoolboy/girl League Results
MSL Results
Midland Schoolboy/girl League Results (Week 2)
U-12 Major
Mountmellick Utd 0 0 Mullingar Eagles; Kilbeggan SC 0 4 Mullingar Kestrals
U-13 Major
Birr Tn 4 2 Kilbeggan SC
U-13 West
Frankford Utd 1 4 Mucklagh; Gallen Utd 5 4 Mullingar Kestrals
U-14 Major
Portumna Tn 1 3 Abbeyleix Ath
U-14 East
Mucklagh 1 4 Emo Celtic
U-14 West
Mullingar Falcons 7 5 Kilbeggan SC; Mullingar Tigers 4 3 Gallen Utd
U-15 East
Mountmellick Utd 1 6 Emo Celtic
U-15 West
Birr Tn 1 4 Templevilla; St Francis 2 2 Mullingar Ath
U-16 West
Willow Pk 4 0 Mullingar Cubs
U-16 Girls
Bealnamulla 0 4 Real FA Swans; Clara Tn 2 5 Athlone Tn
