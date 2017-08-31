THE PUNTER'S EYE: Five horses to follow on the track tonight

Tipperary 16:25 - GO KART (7/1) - This horse has found the likes of ONLY MINE and MAGIC BEAR far too good recently, but this isn't as tough and the booking of a 10-pound claimer only serves to increase his chances at the weights. VOGE is the favourite following a recent win for sprint kingpin Edward Lynam, but there are holes to pick in his form, including when he unseated his rider in a race at the Curragh in early August.

Tipperary 16:55 - MAGIC BEAR (8/1) - Another one of Edward Lynam's who has beaten the likes of SAHREEJ and ONEOVERYOU of late. This is tougher but with a clear run, he can certainly get involved for a master trainer over the shorter distances.

Bellewstown 17:15 - PERSIAN WIND (9/1) - This horse is a good each-way option after a pleasing return to the races the last day on August 13. He finished second behind KING OF ARAN that day, despite having been off the track for 10 months and carrying eight pound more than the winner. PERSIAN WIND will come on for that return run and could give some of the market leaders here plenty to think about.

Bellewstown 18:15 - IOLANI (9/2) - This horse could look a big price at the end of this race for the potent combination of Willie Mullins and Ruby Walsh. He has run credibly in defeat to the likes of UNICORN and ABSOLUTE GRIT. The latter did little to frank the form subsequently in Killarney, but IOLANI retains plenty of scope for improvement.

Bellewstown 19:15 - YOUGHAL BY THE SEA (4/6) - As odds-on favourites go, this one looks solid for Gordon Elliott and Louise O'Neill. O'Neill can claim five which will bolster this horse's already strong claims in the last at Bellewstown. In probably bumped into a good one in the shape of DIAMOND HILL at Ballinrobe in mid-August, but plugged away well in behind that day, showing plenty of heart. This looks a weak contest where YOUGHAL BY THE SEA may be able to dictate.