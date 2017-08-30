High-flying Edenderry boxing club to host open night

St. Joseph's boxing club in Edenderry, which has been enjoying a successful 2017, is set to host an open night to recruit new members.

The registration and open night takes place tonight at the club, located in the Eden Trading Centre.

It takes place from 7pm to 8.30pm and all are welcome to head down to see what the club has to offer.

Earlier this summer, the club had Darragh Farrell, one of its rising stars, compete in the European Schoolboys Championship having won a national title beforehand.

Find more information by following St. Joseph's Boxing Club on Facebook.