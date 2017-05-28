Shane Lowry in position to challenge going into final round at PGA Championship

Offaly's Shane Lowry is in position to mount a strong challenge going into the final round of the European Tour's PGA Championship at Wentworth.

He fired a two under par 70 on Saturday to get within four shots of the leader Andrew Dodt. Lowry was one over to the turn after three bogies and two birdies but an eagle on the par five 12th got him back to under par for the day and a birdie on the 17th got him to two under for the day and four under for the tournament.

That left him in a tie for fifth place after three rounds and well placed to challenge on a course he openly admits he would love to play every week.