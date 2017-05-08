Strong finish leaves Shane Lowry in 24th position at Wells Fargo Championship

Three birdies on the back nine saw Shane Lowry finish in 26th position at the Wells Fargo Championship on the PGA Tour after an up and down four days for the Offaly golfer.

Lowry teed off on the final day inside the top 20 but he made the turn in three over after four bogies and one birdie on the front nine. However he recovered down the stretch to finish level par for his round and three under for the tournament.

American Brian Harman claimed the title on ten under par, one shot ahead of World Number 1 Dustin Johnson.

The fact that Shane Lowry made the cut at all was incredible given that at one stage he was five over on Friday. However he put together a fantastic run over the back nine on Friday and then shot a four under par 68 on Saturday to move more than 100 places up the leaderboard.

The Offaly golfer will be hoping he can bring that from from Saturday into this week's prestigious Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.