Second round fightback sees Shane Lowry make the cut at Wells Fargo Championship

An excellent fightback in the second round has seen Shane Lowry make the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship on the PGA Tour.

After an opening round of three over par, the Offaly golfer dropped further off the pace after dropping two shots early in his second round last night and looked destined to miss the weekend. However he turned it around in impressive fashion hitting four birdies in eight holes to get back to one over. That run included two superb iron shots on his 11th and 12th holes which he left within four feet of the flag.

He didn't finish his round yesterday but he was back on course this morning and finished with pars to leave himself on one over for the tournament in a tie for 56th place.

He is only six shots off the lead held by fellow Irishman Seamus Power, Bill Hurley and Francesco Molinari.

Shane Lowry is back on the course again later today