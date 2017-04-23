Combined Counties Football League Results (April 23)
CCFL Results
U-17 Cup Semi Final
Hodson Bay 6 Kilbeggan 1;
CCFL Youths Cup Semi Final
Rosenallis 0 Portlaoise A 4;
CCFL Youths Cup Quarter Final
Monksland Utd 2 Hodson Bay 3;
U-19 Cup Semi Final
Willow Park 9 Portlaoise B 1;
U-17 Division 1
Kilbeggan 3 Mullingar Athletic 2;
U-19 Premier Division
Monksland Utd 3 Willow Park 3; Portlaoise A 7 Ballymahon 2 (Portlaoise Champions);
LFA Junior Shield Semi Final
Shinrone FC 0 O’Moore FC 1;
Paddy Cotter Cup Final
Mullingar Town 3 Raheen FC 0;
ML Dolan Division 1 Cup Semi Final
Portlaoise Shamrocks 2 (6) Camlin Utd 2 (5) pens aet;
Oliver Ward Division 3 Cup Semi Final;
Highfield Utd 2 Grange Utd 0;
Division 4 Cup Semi Finals
Cloneygowan Celtic 0 (4) Banagher Utd 0 (3) pens aet; St Aengus 2 Geashill Utd 1;
Division 4 Group 3
Rosenallis 0 Clonmore Utd 3;
Senior Division
St Peters 1 Mullingar Athletic 0;
Premier Division
Melville Utd 3 Rosenallis 2; Clara Town 4 Clonaslee Utd 0 (Clara Champions)
Division 2
Horseleap Utd 1 Gallen Utd 0;
Division 3
Monksland Utd 0 St Carthages Ath 0;
