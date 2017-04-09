Soccer: Combined Counties Football League Results (April 9)
Combined Counties Football League Results Week 32
Under 17 Cup Group 1
T & S Utd 0 Hodson Bay 7;
CCFL Youths Cup Quarter Finals
Birr Town 1 Portlaoise A 2;
Willow Park 4 Edenderry Town 0;
Angela Hearst Womens Interleague Final
C.C.F.L. 3 Carlow League 0;
Umbro Combined Counties Cup Quarter Finals
Rosenallis 4 Birr Town 2;
Willow Park 0 (3) Mullingar Town 0 (2) pens aet;
Paddy Cotter Cup Quarter Final
Mullingar Ath 1 Gallen Utd 2;
Saturday Divisions Cup Final
Moydow FC 2 (5); Camlin Utd 2 (4) pens aet;
Ml Dolan Division 1 Cup Quarter Final
Derry Rovers 4 Coolraine 1;
Dennis Delaney Division 2 Cup Semi Final
Raheen FC 2 FC Killoe 1;
Division 4 Cup Group 4
Clara Town B 1 St Aengus 2;
Senior Division
Monksland Utd 1 Inny FC 2;
Premier Division
Clara Town 1 Clonaslee Utd 1;
Division 1 Saturday
Gaels Utd 2 Ballymahon 4;
Division 3
O’Moore FC 7 Arlington 0;
Highfield Utd 3 BBC Utd 1;
Shinrone Utd 3 Maryborough FC 1;
Division 4B
Clonmore Utd 1 Ballinahown 1;
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on