Shane Lowry in danger of missing the cut at Masters

Shane Lowry is in danger of missing the cut at the US Masters at Augusta after a second round of seven over par that leaves him seven over par for the tournament.

The projected cut is six over and the Offaly golfer will have to hope that scoring drops off this afternoon is he is to be playing at the weekend.

Lowry struggled in the opening holes and was six over for the first nine holes. He dropped another two on the tenth but he regained his form for the closing eight holes with seven pars and a birdie on the 13th getting him back to seven over.

The cut at the Masters is top 50 and ties or all those within 10 shots of the leader. Unfortunately for Shane Lowry, he is already 11 shots behind clubhouse leaders, Charlie Hoffman and Sergio Garcia