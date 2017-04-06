Shane Lowry well in contention after opening round at the Masters

Offaly's Shane Lowry is well in contention after an excellent opening round at the US Masters in very windy conditions

He finished on level par for his opening round which is in a tie for 13th place and in touch with the majority of the field although he is seven shots behind leader Charlie Hoffman who shot a hugely impressive 65 to lead the field by four.

The Offaly golfer had an up and down start to his round hitting three birdies and three bogies in his first six holes before eventually having his first par on the 7th. He followed that up with a birdie on the 8th and then hit four consecutive pars around Amen Corner.

Lowry briefly moved into a tie for second place with a birdie on the 13th but after a par on 14, he dropped a shot on the par 5 15th and another on the par 3 16th. He rolled in a clutch par putt on 17 and narrowly missed a birdie on 18 for a round of 72.