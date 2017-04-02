Combined Counties Football League Results (April 2)

Damian Moran

Damian Moran

CCFL Results

U-17 Cup Group 1
Mucklagh 1 Mullingar Athletic 3; Longford Town 2 Hodson Bay 1;

U-17 Cup Group 2
Kilbeggan 3 St Aengus 0;

CCFL Youths Cup 1st Round
Willow Park 5 Portlaoise B 1;

U-19 Cup 1st Round
Tullamore Town 3 Rosenallis 1;

U-19 Cup Quarter Final
Clongowes Wood 4 Horseleap Utd 2 aet;

CCFL Womens Cup Semi Final
Killeigh Ladies 5 Mullingar Athletic 0;

CCFL Womens Shield Semi Final
Clara Town 4 Killeigh B 2 aet;

Paddy Cotter Cup 3rd Round
Mullingar Ath 2 Melville Utd o;

Paddy Cotter Cup Semi Final
Raheen FC 4 Monksland Utd 1;

Billy Hyland Premier Div Cup Quarter Final
Gentex 0 Clonaslee Utd 2;

Ml Dolan Div 2 Cup 2nd Round
Coolraine 6 Castlepollard Celtic 0;

Dennis Delaney Div 2 Cup Quarter Final
Horseleap Utd 1 Ballinagar 0

Oliver Ward Div Cup Quarter Final
BBC Utd 3 Shinrone FC 0;

Division 4 Cup Group Stage
Rosenllis 1 Geashill Utd 3;

CCFL Shield Semi Final
O’Moore’s FC 3 Clara Town 0;


Senior Division
St Peter’s 2 Mullingar Town 0;

Premier Division
Clara Town 2 Birr Town 0;

Division 1
Stradbally Town 2 Walsh Island Shamrocks 5;

Division 1 Saturday
Mullingar Town 1 Camlin Utd 4;

Division 2
Birr Town 4 FC Killoe 2;

Division 3
Gracefield Ath 0 Highfield Utd 9;

Division 4B
Kilcormac Utd 3 Banagher Utd 8;